Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Massachusetts

BOSTON - Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Massachusetts on Friday.

As of 9 p.m., more than 40,000 customers were without power in the state according to MEMA.

In North Attleboro, scaffolding was torn away from a building on South Washington Street. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk and part of the street. No injuries were reported.

Winds damaged a billboard on I-93 north of Boston, causing lane closures and delays.

In Mansfield, a downed tree knocked out power to approximately 450 residents. The town opened a warming shelter at the Jordan/Jackson School for people who are impacted.

In Wellesley, a tree fell across Route 16, closing the roadway.

Update: Officer Lucenta captured these images at the scene of the tree down. Rt 16 will be closed until the DPW can clear the road. pic.twitter.com/E0ozVMBhVs — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) February 4, 2023

The National Weather Service said wind gusts reached up to 60 mph in Massachusetts. Wind chills dropped between 10 and 30 below zero.