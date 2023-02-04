Watch CBS News
Local News

Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Massachusetts

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Massachusetts on Friday.

As of 9 p.m., more than 40,000 customers were without power in the state according to MEMA

In North Attleboro, scaffolding was torn away from a building on South Washington Street. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk and part of the street. No injuries were reported.

scaffolding collapse
Scaffolding collapsed at a building on South Washington Street in North Attleboro CBS Boston

Winds damaged a billboard on I-93 north of Boston, causing lane closures and delays.  

In Mansfield, a downed tree knocked out power to approximately 450 residents. The town opened a warming shelter at the Jordan/Jackson School for people who are impacted. 

In Wellesley, a tree fell across Route 16, closing the roadway. 

The National Weather Service said wind gusts reached up to 60 mph in Massachusetts. Wind chills dropped between 10 and 30 below zero. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 9:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.