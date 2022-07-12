Watch CBS News
Local News

Line of strong to severe thunderstorms expected to cross Massachusetts Tuesday evening

/ CBS Boston

Next Weather: WBZ Midday Update For July 12
Next Weather: WBZ Midday Update For July 12 03:02

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer 

BOSTON -- We are going to hoist a NEXT Weather Alert for the threat of a few strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening. The threat is certainly higher in New York State and Western New England. Out that way, the timing lines up better and there is more available energy in the atmosphere to work with.  

As the line of storms approaches central and eastern New England, they should tend to weaken, and many towns in our area may see nothing at all.

thumbnail-next-day-1-convective-outlook.png
CBS Boston Graphic

TIMING:

Western MA: 4-6 p.m.

Central MA (Worcester County) & SW New Hampshire: 5-8 p.m.

Eastern MA: 6-10 p.m. closer to 7-8 p.m. in Middlesex/Essex counties and 8-10 p.m. in Boston and areas south (much diminished late)

thumbnail-6p.png
CBS Boston Graphic

IMPACTS:

The greatest threats with any of the thunderstorms that make it to our area this evening will be briefly damaging winds, heavy downpours, and small hail. 

thumbnail-8p.png

While severe weather is not ideal, there is no doubt our area could use a good dose of rainfall.  Boston is approaching 7" below the average rainfall to date.  Our next chance of rain/storms comes Thursday afternoon.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 4:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.