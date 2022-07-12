Line of strong to severe thunderstorms expected to cross Massachusetts Tuesday evening

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON -- We are going to hoist a NEXT Weather Alert for the threat of a few strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening. The threat is certainly higher in New York State and Western New England. Out that way, the timing lines up better and there is more available energy in the atmosphere to work with.

As the line of storms approaches central and eastern New England, they should tend to weaken, and many towns in our area may see nothing at all.

CBS Boston Graphic

TIMING:

Western MA: 4-6 p.m.

Central MA (Worcester County) & SW New Hampshire: 5-8 p.m.

Eastern MA: 6-10 p.m. closer to 7-8 p.m. in Middlesex/Essex counties and 8-10 p.m. in Boston and areas south (much diminished late)

CBS Boston Graphic

IMPACTS:

The greatest threats with any of the thunderstorms that make it to our area this evening will be briefly damaging winds, heavy downpours, and small hail.

While severe weather is not ideal, there is no doubt our area could use a good dose of rainfall. Boston is approaching 7" below the average rainfall to date. Our next chance of rain/storms comes Thursday afternoon.