Strength training reduces migraine symptoms, researchers find

BOSTON - A certain type of exercise may be best for people who suffer from migraines.

Researchers at Stanford reviewed 21 previous studies involving 1,195 patients with migraines and found that strength training is the most effective exercise for reducing migraine symptoms followed by high-intensity and moderate-intensity aerobics.

Both forms of exercise beat two popular migraine medications, topiramate and amitriptyline.

It's not completely understood why exercise helps prevent migraines. One theory is that strength training may help by conditioning muscles in the neck and shoulders which can be a source of the pain trigger in migraines.