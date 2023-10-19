Street2Ivy gives Boston children from all backgrounds the chance to succeed

BOSTON - "I was fortunate enough to move to Massachusetts when I was about 12, 13, with my brother," said Tavares Brewington.

It's a move Brewington said changed his life.

"I grew up in South Florida, from humble beginnings, you know? Both of my parents didn't have a lot of formal education, and we lived in a tough environment," Brewington said. But when his environment changed, his ability to focus on his education changed. "I went from essentially, a failing student, to an honor student within a span of a year."

That led to football at Holy Cross, graduating from Boston College, having a career as a federal prosecutor and going to business school at Cornell University. From the streets of South Florida to the classrooms of an Ivy League, the name and concept of "Street2Ivy" was born.

"It's really about giving other people the opportunities that I had to really develop into the person that I am today," said Brewington.

Street2Ivy uses education and mentorship to expose young people, those who have been counted out or who feel unseen, to business, corporate, and entrepreneurial spaces.

"A lot of times we fail because we don't know. We don't know what the opportunities are, and it's our job, as people [who have] been blessed with opportunities, to really make those clear, as much as we can, to those coming behind us," Brewington told WBZ TV.

And now, as Luc Louis will tell you, that's exactly what he's experienced in Street2Ivy.

"The first day of the program, I met Joe Fallon, which is the founder of the Fallon Company. And I heard a story on how he started off really small by owning a couple of buildings in the Dorchester area and now he owns like half of the Seaport. So, that story inspired me. And I thought, 'If he can do it, why can't I do it?'" said Louis.

Street2Ivy gives Boston children from all walks of life and backgrounds the chance to succeed by providing resources and opportunities. Luc Louis

Louis, who is now 18 years old, migrated to Massachusetts from Haiti when he was just 9 years old.

"I learned that I am powerful beyond measure, and I can do anything that I put my mind to!" said Louis, who plans to go back to Haiti to help one day.

"Even when I was on the honor roll, even when I was at the top of my class, I was also a football player and athlete and that's all people would identify me as," said Brewington. "And that was always frustrating, because yeah, I can do that. I can do it well, but I'm so much more. And our young people, and it doesn't have to be athletics, it can be anything. So many of these stereotypes are hoisted upon them and when they're struggling to figure out who they are, I want them to understand that, yeah, you may be those things, you have those talents, and those things should be respected, but you can do even more if you want to. You're not limited to what people believe you are!"

A mindset Louis learned at Street2Ivy and now truly believes. "I see myself being incredibly successful. I believe it, I know that people at Street2Ivy also believe in me," said Louis.

Brewington believes in all of the young people who've walked through the doors of Street2Ivy and those he has yet to meet. As he works to help mold and guide the next generation of changemakers right here in Boston. His goal is to continue to grow and run their programs more frequently, so they're always looking for new companies and partners that are ready to meet students where they are and build relationship.

If you'd like to collaborate with Street2Ivy and learn more, click here.