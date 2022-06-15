Where to find strawberry festivals in Massachusetts this weekend

June is peak strawberry season in New England, and with nice weather on tap for Saturday and Sunday, it'll be the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the bright red fruit.

We've compiled a list of farms and communities in Massachusetts that are holding strawberry festivals this weekend. Click on the links below for more information.

Wilson Farm (Lexington)

June 17-19

"A weekend full of fun activities, games, and delicious strawberries!"

Lanni Orchards (Lunenburg)

June 18-19

"Pick your own strawberries. . . make your own strawberry shortcake, try a chocolate dipped strawberry. Tons of summer crafts, sit outside and listen to music and relax."

Connors Farm (Danvers)

June 18

$19.99 admission includes jumping pillows, farm animals, hayrides, cow train, grain train, duck races, pedal carts, rope course and more

Westford Strawberry 'N Arts Festival

June 18

"The annual First Parish Church United Strawberries 'N Arts Festival is on the Westford Town Common, featuring local arts & crafts, fresh shortcake, grill, and entertainment."

Cider Hill Farm (Amesbury)

June 18-19

"Enjoy free live music, outdoor hard cider bar, family-friendly activities, hayrides, food truck, homemade strawberries treats and PYO strawberries."

Hollis Hills Farms (Fitchburg)

June 18-19

Featuring strawberry picking, treats and specials, ice cream, face painting and live music.

Strawberry Thanksgiving at Plimoth Patuxet Museums (Plymouth)

June 18

"Museum educators at the Historic Patuxet Homesite will speak with guests about the foodways, sports, and traditions surrounding this centuries old celebration."

70th Annual Strawberry Festival at Saint Barnabas's Church (Falmouth)

June 18

Featuring strawberry shortcake, jam, lobster rolls, attic treasures and children's games

Strawberry Fields Forever Festival At Smolak Farms (North Andover)

June 18

"We are creating a magical Beatles-inspired themed 'Strawberry Fields Forever' experience for kids young and old!"

Bourne Historical Society Strawberry Festival at the Museums at Aptucxet

June 18

"Shop around the craft fair, tour the grounds and historic buildings and enjoy a delicious strawberry shortcake!"