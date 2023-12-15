Vermont ski resort named one of the world's best

Winter forecast 2023: How much will it snow in Boston this year?

STOWE, Vt. - One of the top ski destinations in the world is right here in New England, according to a new magazine ranking.

Travel + Leisure recently came out with a list of the "20 Best Ski Resorts Around The World." Coming in sixth, just behind the French Alps, is Stowe, Vermont.

"Stowe is, without question, the quintessential New England ski experience," the magazine says. "The charming town looks like something out of a Hallmark movie, with a local attitude to match."

The ranking was determined by Travel + Leisure editors and contributors.

"If you're going to ski on the East Coast, the only place to go is Stowe," editor Denny Lee said.

It's been a snowy start to the season for northern New England ski resorts. Stowe currently has 74 trails open, and in some areas the snow depth is above normal for this time of year. Stowe General Manager Shannon Buhler said in a Facebook post Thursday that conditions have been "amazing" and they're getting ready to open up more of the mountains to skiers soon.

In total, Stowe has 116 runs and sees an average of 204 inches of snow a year.

Topping the magazine's list was Deer Valley, Utah at No. 1, followed by Verbier, Switzerland and Aspen Mountain, Colorado. Click here for the full ranking.

Stowe, along with North Conway in New Hampshire, was also named one of the best ski towns in America by USA Today readers and editors earlier this month.