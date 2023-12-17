Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search Stow and Needham for man believed to be armed and dangerous

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Police search Stow and Needham for man believed to be armed and dangerous
Police search Stow and Needham for man believed to be armed and dangerous 00:31

NEEDHAM - Police in Stow and Needham are searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous.

Joshua Hinds, 45, was last seen in Needham at around 7 p.m. Sunday and was thought to be headed for Stow. He may be driving a gray 2015 Toyota Tacoma.

stow-armed-dangerous.jpg
Hinds was last seen in Needham on December 17, 2023 and is believed to be armed and dangerous. Needham Police Department

Police said Hinds is distraught and believed to have several guns with him, one of which he brandished at another person on Sunday while making threats to harm himself and others.

Anyone who sees Hinds is asked to not approach him and instead call 911.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on December 17, 2023 / 11:06 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.