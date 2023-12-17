Police search Stow and Needham for man believed to be armed and dangerous

Police search Stow and Needham for man believed to be armed and dangerous

Police search Stow and Needham for man believed to be armed and dangerous

NEEDHAM - Police in Stow and Needham are searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous.

Joshua Hinds, 45, was last seen in Needham at around 7 p.m. Sunday and was thought to be headed for Stow. He may be driving a gray 2015 Toyota Tacoma.

Hinds was last seen in Needham on December 17, 2023 and is believed to be armed and dangerous. Needham Police Department

Police said Hinds is distraught and believed to have several guns with him, one of which he brandished at another person on Sunday while making threats to harm himself and others.

Anyone who sees Hinds is asked to not approach him and instead call 911.