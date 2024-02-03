New task force and podcast created to help solve 1985 cold case in Massachusetts

New task force and podcast created to help solve 1985 cold case in Stow

STOW - The Stow Police Department is introducing new resources to help them solve a cold case of a missing teenager from 1985.

A new task force and podcast are being created to find Cathy Malcolmson. She was last seen riding her bike to work in 1985 when she was 16 years old. Her bike was found two years later in Hudson, where she worked, but Malcolmson has never been found. There has also been no new leads.

Police received funding for the task force and podcast through the Edward J. Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program.

"Cathy's disappearance has always remained on the minds of our department members and this town" said Chief Michael Sallese in a statement. "Our hope is that given the time that has passed, people who may not have come forward then will come forward with information now and we can finally get some answers as to what may have happened to Cathy."

Anyone with information on Malcolmson's disappearance is asked to call 978-897-4545 ext. 1985. Tips can also be sent to the task force at tipsforcathy@stow-ma.gov.