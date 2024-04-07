Massachusetts man charged with injuring teenage girlfriend found dead during well-being check

Teen girl found dead during well-being check in Stow, adult boyfriend charged with injuring her

STOW - A Stow man is set to face a judge on charges that he seriously injured his 17-year-old girlfriend who later died.

The Middlesex County District Attorney said police were called to a home on Great Road Friday afternoon for a well-being check. Shane Curry, 20, allegedly wouldn't let officers inside the home for two hours.

When police finally got inside, they found the body of Curry's girlfriend, 17-year-old Naveah Goddard, who also lived in the home. An autopsy will be done to determine her official cause of death and the Middlesex County DA said additional charges are possible.

Naveah Goddard CBS Boston

Goddard's great-uncle said she had a troubled life and had run away from her guardians in Rhode Island. He said he still had moments of joy with her.

"We took her to Disney when she was 13 and she had the best time, she was the best behaved kid," said Albert Simmons. "When she would stay with us, she would make us laugh because she would say, is it OK if I go to bed now? We got this news and it's just devastating. We're totally, totally devastated by it."

Curry was charged with assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. He's set to be arraigned in Concord District Court on April 8.