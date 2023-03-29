Student may have taken marijuana at Stoughton middle school, police say

STOUGHTON - Emergency crews responded on Wednesday afternoon to a middle school in Stoughton, where a student may have taken marijuana.

Police told WBZ-TV there was a 911 call made from the O'Donnell Middle School "for a student reporting symptoms of a possible marijuana ingestion."

An ambulance was immediately dispatched to the school. SkyEye also spotted a police cruiser and fire truck at the scene.

There was no information immediately available on the student's condition or how they got the marijuana.