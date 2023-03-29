Student may have taken marijuana at Stoughton middle school, police say
STOUGHTON - Emergency crews responded on Wednesday afternoon to a middle school in Stoughton, where a student may have taken marijuana.
Police told WBZ-TV there was a 911 call made from the O'Donnell Middle School "for a student reporting symptoms of a possible marijuana ingestion."
An ambulance was immediately dispatched to the school. SkyEye also spotted a police cruiser and fire truck at the scene.
There was no information immediately available on the student's condition or how they got the marijuana.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.