Watch CBS News
Local News

Student may have taken marijuana at Stoughton middle school, police say

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

STOUGHTON - Emergency crews responded on Wednesday afternoon to a middle school in Stoughton, where a student may have taken marijuana. 

Police told WBZ-TV there was a 911 call made from the O'Donnell Middle School "for a student reporting symptoms of a possible marijuana ingestion." 

An ambulance was immediately dispatched to the school. SkyEye also spotted a police cruiser and fire truck at the scene.

There was no information immediately available on the student's condition or how they got the marijuana. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 3:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.