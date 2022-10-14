Tractor-trailer crashes on Storrow Drive, spills frozen food

BOSTON - A tractor-trailer crashed on Storrow Drive early Friday morning, tearing off its roof and spilling frozen food all over the road.

The truck hit the B.U. bridge on the eastbound side of the highway around 2:30 a.m. and rolled over. The driver was taken to the hospital.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash. Massachusetts State Police said they were "not aware of any injuries of note" to the driver.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the cleanup is finished.