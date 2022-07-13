Dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

BOSTON - Stormberg Foods is recalling a bunch of dog treats for possible salmonella contamination.

The recall includes Beg and Barker Chicken Breast Strips, Billo's Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps.

Salmonella can affect pets eating the products and humans handling the products. So far, there are no reports of any illnesses.

Pets with salmonella may be lethargic and have diarrhea, decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected pets can spread salmonella to other pets and humans.

Customers who have purchased the products and have pets who became ill should email stormbergship@gmail.com. Customers with questions should call the customer service department at 919-947-6011. More information can be found on the FDA website.