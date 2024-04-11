Here's when Massachusetts will see the heaviest rain and strongest winds from our next storm

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for a period of rain and wind coming later Thursday night into Friday in Massachusetts.

Just what you didn't want to hear heading into the weekend ... more rain.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The good news with this storm is that the heaviest rain will move along rather quickly. The bad news, we will feel lingering, lesser impacts into the day on Saturday.

When will it start raining in Massachusetts?

After sunset on Thursday, we will start to see some scattered showers, most of them on the lighter side.

Between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday, this is the "meat" of the storm. Periods of heavy rain, a few rumbles of thunder and some localized, street flooding.

In addition, this will be the timeframe with the strongest winds. Needless to say, if you plan on commuting on Friday morning, leave some extra time.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

During Friday afternoon and evening, the rain shield moves offshore, and some pockets of sunshine will develop. Winds will stay busy/gusty.

How much rain will we get?

Not as much as some of the prior storms this month. On average we expect about an inch of water across the area.

Wind advisory for parts of Massachusetts

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for coastal southeastern Massachusetts on Friday morning.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Southerly winds will peak during the first half of Friday, gusting to 50 mph over the Cape and Islands and up to 35-40 mph inland.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Coastal flood advisory for parts of Massachusetts

Lastly, there is a coastal flood advisory in effect tonight through Friday morning for the Buzzards Bay and Narragansett Bay areas. Given the southerly wind direction with this storm, these are the locations at greatest risk for some minor flooding and inundation of low-lying areas.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Weekend and Boston Marathon forecast

The weekend will be far from perfect but will feature plenty of dry periods as well.

The best chances for showers come early Saturday and late Sunday. In between, there will be periods of sunshine and a gusty breeze, particularly on Saturday.

The Sunday night rain showers will clear out in time for Marathon Monday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

It looks like a great day for spectators but perhaps a bit too warm for runners.

Highs could top 70 degrees along the route by midday and afternoon.