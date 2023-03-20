Stop & Shop robot visits Brockton 6-year-old who just finished cancer treatment

Stop & Shop robot stops by home of six-year-old who just completed cancer treatment

Stop & Shop robot stops by home of six-year-old who just completed cancer treatment

Stop & Shop robot stops by home of six-year-old who just completed cancer treatment

BROCKTON — A six-year-old boy who just finished cancer treatment got a surprise over the weekend, a visit from Stop & Shop robot Marty.

Israel beamed as the robot stopped by to drop off some groceries for his family and say hello to his biggest fan.

Israel was diagnosed with kidney cancer at four years old and now, two years after his diagnosis, he has completed his cancer treatment. His family said he spent almost a month in the hospital, undergoing a 13-hour surgery as part of his treatment.

"We watched our son recover from pain that we don't even understand and he made it through like a trooper," his dad said.

Israel also serves as Stop & Shop's pediatric cancer ambassador.