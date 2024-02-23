Massachusetts Stop & Shop employee attacked by teen girls after asking them to not cause trouble, I-Team sources say

Revere Stop and Shop employee attacked by teenage girls after asking them to not ride store robot, I

REVERE - A pair of teenage girls assaulted an employee inside of a Massachusetts Stop & Shop after she tried to stop them from causing trouble.

I-Team sources say there were two other victims at the Revere grocery store as well. Those same sources believe two teenage girls were riding a roving robot around the store when a long-time employee approached them.

The woman told them to stop, and then it turned violent.

"I guess they started hitting the employee, and then at one point, the employee may have been knocked to the ground. At least one juvenile was kicking the store employee," said Revere Police Chief David Callahan.

Police say the victim was punched in the face and hit on the head while another teen recorded the incident.

The suspects fled the grocery store, but witnesses led police to a nearby store where the teens were hiding out.

"They were uncooperative, and some of them weren't forthcoming with their identity," adds Chief Callahan, "Some were unruly and challenging the officers as they were trying to investigate. I think in these times it's more common to see roving groups of juveniles causing disturbances, committing assaultive, things like that. We hadn't really seen that."

Police have attained surveillance video of the incident, but they aren't releasing it at this time.

One of the children was arrested and Revere Police said four others will appear in court at a later date.