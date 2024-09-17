Greater Boston Stage Company "excited" to revamp 100 year old Stoneham theater

STONEHAM - The Greater Boston Stage Company, right in the heart of downtown Stoneham, is celebrating a big birthday with a major renovation project.

Revamping the "cultural focus" of Stoneham

Producing artistic director Weylin Symes says "It seemed like the 25th anniversary was the perfect time to say, 'let's celebrate by upgrading the space, giving it a nice facelift for the next 25 years.'"

All of the seating and carpet have been removed, and the wiring and sound are being upgraded.

Heather Mell, the company's operations manager, tells WBZ-TV, "This renovation is important to the community of Stoneham and to everyone who has counted on the theater being the cultural focus of the town for a really long time."

While the Greater Boston Stage Company has been here for 25 years, the theater itself is more than a century old.

Symes explains, "It opened in 1917, was a Vaudeville and silent house for decades, mostly movies into the 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s, and then was shut down in the early 70s for showing X-rated movies."

Creating a boutique suburban theater

The first transformation came in 1999, turning it into what the community has known for the past two decades. But now, it's time for an upgrade.

"We want to make a little boutique Boston-type theater right here in Stoneham. And our work has been doing that for years. We've been very fortunate with the quality of our work. We've been winning awards for it. And now we want the space to match that a little better," Symes says.

Mell wants to make sure theater-goers know, "Nothing is changing with the stage. Nothing is changing with the layout of the sidewalk, lobby or theater. But within the space it will feel different. It will feel more intimate and cozy."

The number of aisles will double from two to four, there will be an improved handicapped section as well. Both Mell and Symes agree the theater makes the town unique.

Symes tells us, "There are city theaters and there are theaters in tourist destinations. Suburban theaters like ours are, I can't even think of another one"

"You don't have to go all the way into Boston. You can stay right here and still have these really special experiences right in your own backyard," Mells adds. "I'm just really excited this is happening it feels like it's been a while and it's all happening now. It's really overwhelming and I'm thrilled."

Phase one of the renovation project is on schedule to be completed before Dinner for One opens on November 1. Phase two, which will upgrade the lighting, add a drop curtain and more, is set to begin summer of 2025.