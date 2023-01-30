Stoneham mom posts video of suspicious man following her daughter home

STONEHAM -- A local mother from Stoneham is asking the community to be on alert after she says her daughter was followed home from an MBTA stop after missing the bus on her way to class.

The video shared with WBZ shows the college student just after 8:30 a.m. on Flint Street walking back home to get a ride to class. Moments later, a man dressed in all black clothing followed her to her house where he walked up to the porch.

"Until I opened the door, he had every intention of coming up here," explained the Stoneham mom. "He said oh wrong house, wrong house."

Hours before the incident, at 3:08 a.m., another neighbor captured a suspicious man in similar clothing on video lurking outside his door.

WBZ took the video to Stoneham Police who say the video is alarming, and that no resident should hesitate to call them.

"Contact police immediately, it allows us to go down there, and check the person out," said Detective Lieutenant Tony Kranefuss. "That way in the future if something happens, we can at least identify the person."

That's exactly why the Stoneham mother who WBZ spoke to chose to share her Nest video on social media.

"We all think of it as a safe neighborhood but this really does kind of show you that in the world we live in you never know," she said. "I feel like we stopped him from committing a crime, but he didn't, so we don't know what could have happened."

Detective Lieutenant Tony Kranefuss said the Stoneham Police Department was able to identify the man in the two videos in a later encounter. He was interviewed by police and advised to not follow people in the future.