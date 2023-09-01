Stoneham firefighters on trip to Ireland help put out truck fire
STONEHAM - Two Stoneham firefighters suddenly found themselves on duty during a trip to Ireland this week.
They're overseas to support firefighter Tom DeCroteau, who's running a half marathon in Dingle Saturday.
While they were driving from Killarney to Dingle, they spotted a truck on fire, according to the firefighters' union. They stopped and helped the driver and local firefighters put it out.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.