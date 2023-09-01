Watch CBS News
Stoneham firefighters on trip to Ireland help put out truck fire

STONEHAM - Two Stoneham firefighters suddenly found themselves on duty during a trip to Ireland this week.

They're overseas to support firefighter Tom DeCroteau, who's running a half marathon in Dingle Saturday.

Two Stoneham firefighters with a Kerry County firetruck after helping put out a truck fire in Ireland Stoneham Fire Fighters Local 2116

While they were driving from Killarney to Dingle, they spotted a truck on fire, according to the firefighters' union. They stopped and helped the driver and local firefighters put it out.

