Stoneham parents confront officials who waited days to reveal armed sex offender tried to enter school

STONEHAM - Parents are demanding answers after a week of mixed messaging from Stoneham school leaders and the town's police department following an incident at South Elementary School last week.

On Thursday, March 21, the principal of the school called police after a man tried to get into the building. The police chief said his officers were there within a minute and found 39-year-old James McCarty. Authorities said McCarty tried to run away but was arrested moments later.

Chief James O'Connor said in a statement the suspect was "experiencing a mental health crisis and possessed a knife." According to the police report, McCarty is a convicted sex offender.

This incident happened last Thursday but parents tell WBZ-TV they were not notified about the incident until five days later. That delayed response prompted dozens to show up to a regularly scheduled school budget meeting to voice their frustrations.

"I have absolutely zero faith in your ability to be the superintendent," said one parent.

"No lockdown was issued," said another. "No staff members were notified. Nothing was communicated to anybody."

Stoneham Police James O'Connor and School Superintendent David Ljungberg CBS Boston

The police chief and superintendent were both at Thursday's meeting. Both men apologized to parents in attendance in person and over zoom for the lack of clarity and urgency in their messaging.

"You deserve more out of your community leaders," said Chief O'Connor. "There is absolutely no doubt that you should've been notified Thursday about what happened. For that, I apologize."

Superintendent David Ljungberg said, "It is undeniable that the buck stops with me. I am sorry. I apologize for not having handled the situation differently."

The police chief made clear McCarty never made it into the school despite trying to pull the door open. Authorities arrested McCarty off school grounds.

McCarty remains in the hospital where he is undergoing a mental health evaluation.

Ljungberg would not comment when asked if he had plans to step down from his position.