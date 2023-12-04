Stone Zoo cougar, Blue, dies after struggling with seizures

STONEHAM - Blue, one of the cougars at Stone Zoo in Stoneham has died after battling several health issues.

Blue the cougar at the Stone Zoo in Stoneham. Stone Zoo

Nine-year-old Blue was humanely euthanized on Saturday, after struggling with seizures the past few months. They said that his seizures had worsened a day before and he had stopped responding to medication.

"We are completely heartbroken to share this news about Blue. He has been an incredible presence at Stone Zoo since he arrived as a very young cub. Guests had the opportunity to watch Blue grow up, and we know there are many people who love him as much as we do. This is an incredibly sad day, and we appreciate everyone who is keeping our animal care team in their thoughts," John Linehan, Zoo New England President and CEO said in a statement.

The zoo welcomed Blue when he was just a cub in 2014 after he was found alone in Salmon, Idaho. He was 4-weeks-old and required around the clock care from staff.

Stone Zoo Assistant Curator Steve Costello traveled to Idaho to bring Blue back to Massachusetts.

"With cougars, their aloofness makes them so endearing, and Blue took this to another level. Blue was one of my favorites, and he will be greatly missed not only by me, but by everyone who knew him," Costello said in a statement.

Blue is remembered by the zoo doing what he loved, rolling around pumpkins, and enjoying scents like pumpkin pie spice and ginger powder.