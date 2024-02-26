Is norovirus on the rise in New England?

Cases of norovirus on the rise in New England

BOSTON - Cases of the "stomach bug" are on the rise in the U.S. and it's hitting the Northeast especially hard.

But what we're actually talking about is norovirus which causes gastrointestinal symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps.

It's the same virus that's often responsible for outbreaks in daycares and on cruise ships.

According to the CDC, more than 12% of tests for norovirus came back positive a week ago which is up more than 10% than the week before.

Cases are even higher here in the Northeast. That said, these rates of illness are on par for this time of year.

These levels are below what they were at this point last year, but you should stay vigilant. It's spread through contaminated food and liquids, or by touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your fingers in your mouth.

And someone can remain contagious for up to two weeks after their symptoms resolve.

To avoid getting sick, wash your hands regularly, rinse produce well, and cook shellfish thoroughly. And if you develop symptoms, stay home until you're feeling better.