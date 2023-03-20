Dog stolen on Beacon Hill found safe in Mattapan, Boston Police still searching for suspects

BOSTON - A dog that was stolen Monday on Beacon Hill was back out for her morning walk Tuesday as Boston Police searched for the people who took her.

Rose McNugget, a 10-year-old terrier mix, was found safe in Mattapan Monday night, eight hours after she was snatched from the sidewalk during a walk.

"They found her walking down the streets of Mattapan," her owner Maura Howley said. "She's had a long day."

Rose McNugget is back home and out for her morning walk. Neighbors are coming out on balconies and crossing the street to greet her and welcome her back home after she was snatched off the sidewalk yesterday. Boston Police are still searching for the people who took her. @wbz pic.twitter.com/bjpQMhPrZ0 — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) March 21, 2023

Neighbors came out onto their balconies and crossed the street to greet Rose Tuesday and welcome her back home after her ordeal.

Rose McNugget with her owner Maura Howley, March 21, 2023. CBS Boston

The day before, around noon, Rose's dog walker Dominic said two men jumped out of a Honda Civic at Mt. Vernon and Walnut streets, and took her. The rescue dog had been left tied to a pole with a group of other dogs.

The car sped off and Rose's Apple AirTag was ditched on the side of Beacon Street.

"I literally had the dog outside for less than two minutes," said Dominic. "I picked it up, walked here, walked there, walked back and the dog was gone."

A distraught Maura searched everywhere, leaving fliers on every tree and pole in the neighborhood.

"I will give you whatever you want, just bring her back, bring her back please don't hurt her, she's my everything," Howley pleaded while Rose was missing.

Perhaps those desperate pleas stirred someone to do the right thing. Howley got a call from a stranger saying that Rose was found wandering on Walk Hill Street in Mattapan.

"This gentleman honestly he just seemed like he wanted to help," Howley said. "He said 'I have the dog. I gave her some food, she's happy she's safe.' And I said we will right there."

As for how Rose ended up in Mattapan or how the strangers knew it was her, Howley didn't ask questions, she's just happy to be holding her best friend of five years again.

"She's my family, she's just absolutely perfect and I love her," Howley said.

Howley said the man who found Rose McNugget didn't want the reward, but she's going to insist on it.