Stolen Amazon delivery truck prompts police chase in New Hampshire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CONCORD, N.H. -- A man is under arrest after he allegedly stole an Amazon truck in Concord, New Hampshire on Sunday. 

N.H. State Police said the truck was taken while making deliveries on South Fruit Street around 2:45 p.m. Through cell phone tracking, they knew the vehicle got on I-93 South. 

When state police troopers found the truck, the driver allegedly refused to pull over, prompting a police chase through Hooksett and Manchester. 

Police said the truck finally stopped on Elm Street in Manchester, which is a dead-end street.

stolen-amazon-truck-credit-nhsp.jpg
N.H. State Police said a stolen Amazon delivery truck prompted a police chase through multiple towns on Sunday. New Hampshire State Police

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Richard Royea, of Concord, was apprehended by a police K-9 after he refused to listen to officers, police said. 

Royea was charged with receiving stolen property and resisting arrest. He was taken to Concord Hospital to be evaluated and treated for injuries.

A trooper on scene was hospitalized for minor injuries but has since been released. 

