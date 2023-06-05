Police investigate report of shots fired at Stockyard restaurant in Brighton

BOSTON - Police responded to the Stockyard steakhouse in Brighton Monday morning for a report of shots fired.

The call about the reported shooting came in just before 9:30 a.m. The well-known restaurant on Market Street visible from the Mass Pike was not open at the time, and police told WBZ-TV there were no reports of injuries.

Boston police officers and State Police could be seen investigating the incident in the restaurant's parking lot, which was blocked off with yellow caution tape.