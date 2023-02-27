Former fashion reporter creates baby brand Stina & Mae in Fall River

FALL RIVER - Not too long ago, you could find Mishell Ekunsirinde alongside the runway working as a fashion journalist. Two babies later and she's now the CEO and founder of her own fashion brand Stina & Mae where these days, her fashion critics are babies.

"I missed the fashion world so much after my little one was born and I wanted to bring a little piece of that into my world as a mom," Ekunsirinde told WBZ-TV.

Every Stina & Mae burp cloth, bib, blanket, and hat is made from 100% organic cotton.

"We worked very hard with a textile manufacturer to make sure we found the softest organic cotton we could possibly find. You don't have worry about it being abrasive or rough on baby's skin. You don't have to worry about chemicals used to create it," explained Ekunsirinde. "If I want my child to have organic, I want your child to have organic too."

The brand's commitment to sustainability and soft materials has sparked interest from major publications like What to Expect, Elle and Vogue.

"One of the things Vogue said about us is that we're, 'A pivotal accessory to toddler peekaboo.' So, our blankets go from newborn to toddlerhood," Ekunsirinde shared.

Each Stina & Mae blanket is made from 100% organic cotton. Stina & Mae

Styles range from muted neutrals to cheery watercolors, with celebrities like country star Mickey Guyton showing off their little ones rocking the Mudcloth Baby Bib.

"Now that is surreal," Ekunsirinde said. "It's very interesting to see different celebrity names come up on the orders."

Ekunsirinde used to sew and package orders all by herself until she was 6 months pregnant and learned Stina & Mae would be available at Target. The line went live as she went into labor.

"It was like two births. Two miracles being born the same day," Ekunsirinde said.

Another priority for the mom of two boys was keeping things local. All Stina & Mae products are sewn at Merrow Manufacturing in Fall River where she could ensure workers were paid fair and livable wages.

"This blanket made here in little old Massachusetts can be sold in a different country or a different state and celebrities and everyday people like myself are able to wrap their little bundles of joy in it. It just warms my heart."

You can find Stina & Mae at Target.com and in select Target stores. The brand is also available at Nordstrom.com and Babylist.com and in local baby stores Magpie in Charlestown and Tadpole in Brookline.