Steward Health Care looking to sell 4 hospitals, Rep. Lynch says, as patients see surgeries canceled

BOSTON - Steward Health Care is looking to sell four of its hospitals immediately, according to Rep. Stephen Lynch, as lawsuits reveal the healthcare company is millions of dollars in debt and patients are seeing surgeries canceled.

Lynch said the four hospitals set to be sold are Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer, Norwood Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton.

Late Friday, Mass General Brigham told its doctors to stop performing surgery and other procedures at Holy Family because they may not have the equipment they need. Erin Moylan, who was scheduled to have hip replacement surgery at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, said her surgery was canceled just hours beforehand for the same reason. Good Samaritan is also owned by Steward.

"The equipment wasn't there for my doctor to perform the surgery and that all surgeries had been canceled," Moylan said.

Gov. Maura Healey said she has yet to see any plans from Steward, including plans to sell facilities.

"Our goal is going to be to make sure that patients are protected, that jobs are protected and that the healthcare system in Massachusetts in stabilized," said Healey.

Moylan said she doesn't feel protected at all.

"I was supposed to be healing right now from a hip replacement. I'm supposed to be getting my mobility back and I'm obviously not the only one," she said. "Something needs to be done. We need relief."