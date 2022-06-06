Watch CBS News
Milton elected official resigns after using anti-Biden phrase during Memorial Day ceremony

MILTON – An elected official in Milton has resigned from his position after making a remark that is used to insult President Joe Biden during the town's Memorial Day ceremony.

Town Administrator Annemarie Fagan confirmed on Monday that Steven Fruzzetti resigned as trustee of Milton Cemetery.

Video from the town's Memorial Day ceremony shows Fruzzetti thanking volunteers during brief remarks.

"Anyhow, welcome and Let's Go Brandon," Fruzzetti concluded before leaving the podium.

The line has become code for saying "F--- Joe Biden." 

It started at a NASCAR race in 2021. Brandon Brown had won his first Xfinity Series and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter. The crowd behind him was chanting something at first difficult to make out. The reporter suggested they were chanting "Let's go, Brandon" to cheer the driver. But it became increasingly clear they were saying: "F--- Joe Biden."

First published on June 6, 2022 / 1:24 PM

