Keller @ Large: Head of state Democratic Party says Massachusetts voters aren't listening to Donald Trump

BOSTON - Changes are happening on Beacon Hill with a new governor and a new Democratic Party chairman Steve Kerrigan, a former staffer to Ted Kennedy and the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor of Massachusetts in the 2014 election.

With solid majorities in the legislature and a Democratic governor, is everything as rosy as it seems for Democrats in Massachusetts?

"My old boss, Senator Kennedy used to always remind folks never to rest on your laurels," Kerrigan said. " As you're having successes, you need to build on those and make sure you shore them up and continue to grow - whether legislatively or electively."

Kerrigan said he believes Democrats have been so successful because Democratic policies and principles are aligned with the values of the people of Massachusetts.

"As long as the Republican Party in Massachusetts is following the path of the Republican Party nationally, the Democrats will continue to have electoral and legislative victories," said Kerrigan. "They're still somewhat the Republican Party of Donald Trump here in Massachusetts, and I think if they are singing that song, the voters are not listening."

As for the idea that the recently passed Millionaires' Tax just means Democrats are eager to spend, Kerrigan said the budget will address the concerns of the people of Massachusetts.

Nor is the Democratic Party the party of unions, Kerrigan said, although it does support many of the same aims for workers, such as good wages and health care.

"We are great partners with organized labor, and will never back away from that because organized labor helps build the middle class and the middle class built America," Kerrigan said. However Governor Maura Healey recently split with the state's Teachers Association over the right to strike.

For those who say neither Joe Biden or Donald Trump are candidates acceptable to centrists, who have discussed creating their own ticket, Kerrigan said he believes Biden will win re-election.

"(Joe Biden) has been the most consequental president in my lifetime. He has done more for infrastructure than Eisenhower and got more judges done since Kennedy. He's done almost as much done - tied with Lyndon Johnson - on health care as Johnson. I mean the man has been an incredible force in just two-and-a-half years in office, and I say watch him for the next 18 months.. He is fighting for Democrats, Republicans, Independents all across the United States to give them a better future. And I am just super excited he's running for re-election," Kerrigan said.