Steve Kerr, Klay Thompson didn't appreciate the vulgar chants that Celtics fans had for Draymond Green in Game 3

BOSTON -- Celtics fans let Draymond Green hear it during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Golden State instigator was met with boos and some salty chants from Boston fans inside TD Garden throughout Wednesday night's game, which did not sit well with some members of the Warriors.

Head coach Steve Kerr and forward Klay Thompson both took exception to the vulgar chants that rained down on Green any time he did anything in Game 3. (You can use your imagination to figure out what Celtics fans were chanting, but they mostly included a four-letter word.)

"Classy," said Kerr. "Very classy,"

Thompson said that the crowd's reaction toward Green was not a factor in the 116-100 Celtics' victory. But his big message was that someone needs to think of the children when fans get a little crass.

"We've played in front of rude people before," said Thompson. "Dropping f-bombs with children in the crowd -- real classy. Good job, Boston."

That's a whole lot of deflection from the Warriors after a 16-point loss. Know who didn't mind the crowd on Wednesday? Draymond Green.

"I embrace it. I enjoy it," Green said after the game. "I didn't really feed off of it tonight. I don't think I fed off much tonight. But yeah, that's something that I enjoy. Waste a lot of energy talking to me, so it's great. It's great. Looking forward to Friday."

It should be noted that Green threw out a cuss word in his postgame press conference -- with his young son sitting right next to him. And if the Warriors are so worried about the kids in attendance in Boston, maybe they should ask Green to clean it up when he berates officials, as he did when he fouled out late in Game 3.

Green struggled mightily throughout Golden State's loss and finished with just two points and four rebounds before fouling out with 4:07 left in the game. Chances are the chants aimed at Green will be just as vulgar for Friday night's Game 4.