Steve Belichick reportedly leaving New England Patriots for University of Washington

FOXBORO -- Steve Belichick is also leaving New England this offseason. The son of Bill Belichick is heading across the country to start a new chapter in his own coaching story.

Belichick is reportedly off to the University of Washington to become the defensive coordinator for the Huskies, according to Matt Zenith of 247Sports and CBS Sports. The 36-year-old Belichick spent the last 12 seasons on his father's staff in New England in various roles coaching the Patriots defense.

Steve Belichick started in New England in 2012 as a defensive assistant. He worked his way up to the team's outside linebackers coach in 2020 and also handled the defensive play calling duties the last four seasons. He was offered a job on Jerod Mayo's new coaching staff in New England, but is instead heading to the college ranks to run Washington's defense.

With the Huskies, Belichick will be reunited with new Washington head coach Jedd Fisch, who was New England's quarterbacks coach in 2020. Fisch is in his first year at Washington after taking over after Kalen DeBoer, who departed for Alabama following the Huskies' run to the national championship game.