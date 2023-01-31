Woman receives liver transplant 15 years after donating her kidney: "It's the gift of life"

WORCESTER -- Stephanie Boyd is a true living example of when you do good things for others it will come back in unexpected ways. The New Hampshire woman was diagnosed with liver disease and recently received a liver transplant at UMass Memorial Medical Center.

But 15 years ago, she donated her kidney to save her stepfather's life.

"To be a donor and then to be a recipient, there are really no words. It's a miracle, it really is, all part of this just everything coming together the way that it did," Boyd said.

She remembers getting the call on January 5 that said they found a perfect donor match. "Almost couldn't believe it because this one thing that you pray for and you hope for finally happens," she cried.

"There are about 16,000 people waiting at any time for a liver transplant," said Dr. Babak Movahedi. "Some people, unfortunately, don't make it transplant and pass away before there is an organ available for them,"

Stephanie also knows what it feels like to be on the giving end of things. "You give this gift and you do it without hesitation for someone that you love. And then to have it be where you're a recipient, it's the gift of life and then you kind of realize the gift you did give, you realize the impact." Boyd said.

Now, this healthy mother of three and proud teacher has a message for those considering being an organ donor.

"They have the power in their hands to save a life," she said.

There's also a saying it's better to give than to receive. Stephanie said she may be the one exception to that rule. "I was always a giver and now to receive it feels pretty good," she laughed.

Boyd was the 1000th liver transplant patient at UMass Memorial.