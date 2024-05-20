Step count just as beneficial for health as minutes exercised, researchers say

BOSTON - Massachusetts researchers say it's equally beneficial to measure exercise by how long you exercise and how many steps you take.

Researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital looked at data on more than 14,000 healthy women 62 and older over about nine years.

They found higher levels of physical activity, whether measured in minutes or steps, were associated with large reductions in mortality and cardiovascular risk.

The U.S. government recommends 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per week for adults but doesn't include step counts.

The researchers say physical activity guidelines should be updated to offer multiple ways to reach activity goals based on personal preference, especially since fitness trackers and smartwatches often provide step-count data.