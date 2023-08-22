Video shows whale breach in front of Mass. Environmental Police patrol boat

SCITUATE – Massachusetts Environmental Police officers off the coast of Scituate received a visit from one of the whales they were working to protect on Monday.

Officers patrolling Stellwagen Bank, ensuring boater compliance with whale regulations, received a warm welcome from the locals this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/XRrQkPb1YJ — MAEnviroPolice (@MAEnviroPolice) August 21, 2023

The officers were patrolling Stellwagen Bank to ensure boater compliance for whale regulations.

That's when they received what the described as a "warm welcome from locals" as they captured video of a whale breaching in front of their boat.