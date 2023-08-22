Video shows whale breach in front of Mass. Environmental Police patrol boat
SCITUATE – Massachusetts Environmental Police officers off the coast of Scituate received a visit from one of the whales they were working to protect on Monday.
The officers were patrolling Stellwagen Bank to ensure boater compliance for whale regulations.
That's when they received what the described as a "warm welcome from locals" as they captured video of a whale breaching in front of their boat.
