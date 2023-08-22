Watch CBS News
Video shows whale breach in front of Mass. Environmental Police patrol boat

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

SCITUATE – Massachusetts Environmental Police officers off the coast of Scituate received a visit from one of the whales they were working to protect on Monday.

The officers were patrolling Stellwagen Bank to ensure boater compliance for whale regulations.

That's when they received what the described as a "warm welcome from locals" as they captured video of a whale breaching in front of their boat.

August 22, 2023

