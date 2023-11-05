Rhode Island woman Stefane Garcia charged with DUI after crashing with her 2 children in the car

RI woman charged with DUI after crashing with her 2 children in the car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Providence woman is under arrest after police said she was driving drunk and crashed with her children in the car.

Police said Stefane Garcia, 36, was drunk behind the wheel when she caused a three-car crash on Route 10 in Providence on Friday afternoon. Her two children, ages 9 and 6, were in the car at the time. Both children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Providence woman is accused of driving drunk and crashing with her two children in the car. Rhode Island State Police

Garcia allegedly failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested. She's been charged with DUI, two counts of DUI with a passenger under 13 years of age, reckless driving and refusal to submit to a chemical test. She was also presented a probation violator on a charge of cruelty to or neglect of a child out of Middletown.

Garcia's children were taken into Department of Children, Youth and Families custody.