Staying up to scroll through social media can be bad for your health

BOSTON - Have you Tik-Tokked your way out of a good night's sleep? A new study says you're not alone, and it could be bad for your health.

TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms in the U.S. and growing in popularity. For many, it can be really hard to stop scrolling, especially at night. So, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine surveyed more than 2,000 people and found that 93 percent of Gen Zers and 80 percent overall have stayed up past their bedtime to scroll through and engage on social media. That can lead to sleep deprivation, daytime sleepiness, and problems with memory, learning, and mood.

It's not just people under 25 who are falling prey to the endlessly stimulating stream of social media posts on TikTok and other sites. So what can you do? Avoid using these apps close to bedtime. Set a time limit and stick to it. And create a bedtime routine that doesn't involve using a device that emits blue light.

