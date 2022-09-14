Watch CBS News
Local News

Staying up to scroll through social media can be bad for your health

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Staying up to scroll through social media can be bad for your health
Staying up to scroll through social media can be bad for your health 01:16

BOSTON - Have you Tik-Tokked your way out of a good night's sleep? A new study says you're not alone, and it could be bad for your health.

TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms in the U.S. and growing in popularity. For many, it can be really hard to stop scrolling, especially at night. So, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine surveyed more than 2,000 people and found that 93 percent of Gen Zers and 80 percent overall have stayed up past their bedtime to scroll through and engage on social media. That can lead to sleep deprivation, daytime sleepiness, and problems with memory, learning, and mood. 

It's not just people under 25 who are falling prey to the endlessly stimulating stream of social media posts on TikTok and other sites. So what can you do? Avoid using these apps close to bedtime. Set a time limit and stick to it. And create a bedtime routine that doesn't involve using a device that emits blue light.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 5:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.