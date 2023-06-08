Statue with ashes of father, grandfather stolen from South Boston home

SOUTH BOSTON - Jessyca Doyle showed us the spot next to her house on Story Street in South Boston where a four-foot-tall lawn statue used to stand -- and where the thieves who grabbed it probably had no idea what was inside.

"The statue had both my father's and my grandfather's ashes," she told us.

That's right. Tucked inside the Charlie Chaplin statue in plastic pouches -- are the ashes of her dad -- who died in 2018 -- and her grandfather -- who died in 2020 -- both put there to stand watch over the family members still on this earth.

The Doyle family has lived in this Southie neighborhood for the better part of four generations -- and in recent years this statue had become sort of the centerpiece of family reflection.

"One of my cousins really loves the statue and calls it 'The Man,'" Jessyca says. "And so she'll always call me and say 'We're going go see the man.'"

Statue containing ashes stolen from South Boston home CBS Boston

Jessyca's father had repainted 'The Man' almost every year until his death. But on Monday, the 50-pound statue was gone -- perhaps the target of a drunken prank -- or maybe someone looking to pawn it for a couple of bucks -- and the home's overhead security camera wasn't working.

"I can't imagine having that happen," said neighbor Olivia Klenert. "That's heartbreaking."

Whoever it was almost certainly had no clue what they were really taking. But the odd incident has become the talk of Story Street.

"Hopefully someone sees that their kids brought it home and left it in the yard," said neighbor Patrick Marotta. "Or maybe someone will notice it on a porch somewhere and have the heart to take it back to them."

Jessyca has taken her plight to Facebook -- but the statue and ashes remain missing. And while she still has a little of dad in a small locket, she's hoping her public plea will eventually reach the likely oblivious thieves.

"I'm hoping the people realize that there are human remains in it," says Jessyca, "and that it should be treated with respect and given back."

The family doesn't care how it comes back. An anonymous tip would be just fine. They're promising not to ask any question about who or why -- but police might feel differently.