State warns cannabis industry about safety after worker at marijuana facility dies of asthma attack
BOSTON - The state health department is warning people in the cannabis industry after a worker at a marijuana facility died of an asthma attack connected to her job.
The state said the 27-year-old woman, who had no history of asthma, died of an asthma attack in January 2022, seven months after taking the job in a production facility. She had a series of breathing problems that led up the attack.
The state is now calling on cannabis producers to make sure they're protecting workers from ingesting dust and other by-products.
