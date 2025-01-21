State Police warn people to stay off Charles River ice due to air void

CAMBRIDGE - It may be cold outside, but it's not cold enough for one very dangerous activity.

Police are asking people to please stay off the ice, after they got several calls about people trying to walk across the Charles River, saying even parts that look safe, are still very risky.

Dispatchers can be heard on police radio communications for different calls about people on the ice, saying, "Storrow Drive for kids on the water on ice on Charles River," and "A few calls on four skaters in the middle of the Charles."

One wrong step and first responders say you could find yourself on thin ice.

That's why some running groups and walkers would rather keep their feet on solid ground even if it means a longer trek.

"It's dumb. Dumb and not safe at all," said runner Jack Courtney. "It might be like two inches thick and that cannot support a body right now."

"It's probably a death sentence if you go out on the ice and you go through," said walker Graham Sahagian.

Unpredictable Charles River

State police say the water underneath the Charles can change in depth every day, making it unpredictable and unsafe.

"The water that's under the Charles River can vary in height up to two feet every day," said MSP Trooper James DeAngelis. "This can cause an air void below the ice and walking on that without the ice being supported by the water underneath can significantly increase the risk of you falling through the ice."

It's not just rivers, people are urged to be careful around lakes and ponds too. Last week, first responders had to crawl on an icy Lake Waban to help a man and his dog after the pup got loose.

In Wareham, first responders found a man clinging to a kayak after he fell through an icy pond.

And there are many risks. "Hypothermia, death from drowning, you're not just putting yourself at risk, you're putting first responders at risk, so we want you to stay off the ice," said Trooper DeAngelis.

If the police see you walking or skating on the Charles or a body of natural water, they will advise you against it.