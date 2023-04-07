Watch CBS News
State Police Air Wing helps rescue two missing teen girls in Dedham woods

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

DEDHAM - Two teenage girls were rescued with help from the State Police Air Wing Thursday evening in Dedham.

State Police said the two 14-year-olds walked away from a care facility in the afternoon. 

Using the Air Wing's infrared camera, state police spotted the girls in the nearby woods and directed first responders to their location.

The Dedham Fire Department responded to the scene to evaluate their conditions. Following the evaluation, firefighters decided to take the girls to a local hospital. No further comment on their conditions has been made. 

April 7, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

