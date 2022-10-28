"People are in fear here": Boston community leaders declare unofficial state of emergency after string of violence

BOSTON - Since the city is not doing it officially, community leaders are now calling their own state of emergency, after a string of violence in Boston. "People are in fear here and people are dying here," said Rev. Kevin Peterson Friday.

He's been begging Boston's police commissioner for the official emergency designation that could funnel money and resources to affected neighborhoods.

Friday, Police Commissioner Michael Cox addressed the issue, saying he does not want to "overreact" or "over-police."

"State of emergency, we've been through a lot in this city before, if you go back to the history and time, I wouldn't say that's the case," said Cox.

Reverend Peterson shot back. "The fact that we, citizens of this city, have to declare our own state of emergency, is appalling and we're deeply disappointed in city government," he said.

While violent crimes in Boston are down over last year, deadly shootings are up, and hitting people in communities of color more than anywhere else. Over 75% of shooting victims since 2015 are black, and nearly 75% happened in Dorchester, Roxbury, and Mattapan.

On Friday, community leaders gathered in front of the barbershop where a beloved barber named Max was shot to death. "We call on members of the community," said Rev. Peterson, explaining they will work on their own public safety plan to police their own neighborhoods.