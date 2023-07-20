Watch CBS News
Procedural disagreements at State House slowing down gun control bill

By Cheryl Fiandaca

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Lawmakers headed home for the week Thursday without making moves on several key pieces of legislation, including a wide-ranging gun control bill.

If passed, it would bring sweeping reforms to gun safety in Massachusetts, including new tracking monitoring systems, a ban on carrying firearms in many public places and licensing changes. The bill is a top priority for House Speaker Ron Mariano (D-Quincy).

For now, it's not going anywhere. An internal dispute between House and Senate leaders on which committee should hold a public hearing on the bill if what's slowing things down. House lawmakers want the legislation vetted by the judiciary committee, while the Senate wants the public safety committee to take the lead.

There's other unfinished business on Beacon Hill. Six months into the current legislative session, lawmakers have yet to approve this fiscal year's budget and a tax relief proposal promised last session is stuck behind closed-door negotiations. The House is expected to meet on both issues Monday.

Cheryl Fiandaca
Cheryl Fiandaca is the chief investigative reporter for the I-Team at WBZ-TV.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 6:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

