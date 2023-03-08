State Department warns against travel to some parts of Mexico

BOSTON - After four Americans were violently kidnapped, and two them were brutally murdered in Matamoros, Mexico, some travelers are wondering if the country is safe for Americans heading to spring break. The border city is just 20 minutes from Brownsville, Texas.

It is the latest stark reminder that a violent drug war still rages in Mexico.

Tuesday night, passengers like Sharon Lee arrived at Logan Airport from Cancun. Lee was there when the kidnapping was first reported.

"It scares me a bit, but I just make sure I'm protected, I would never go anywhere out of my comfort zone," said Lee.

The four Americans were on a road trip so one of the victims-a mom of five-could get cosmetic surgery.

The victims have been identified as Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown who died, Latavia Washington McGee, and Eric Williams.

The Wood family's son was in Cancun at the time.

"It's not great and I feel terrible for the family but at the end of the day, its fairly rare certainly isn't stopping us travelling now," said Leslie Wood.

State Department travel advisory in Mexico CBS Boston

According to the State Department, spring breakers headed for Cabo, Cancun and Tulum are warned to exercise 'increased caution' due to crime and kidnapping. Those going to Puerto Vallarta are urged to 'reconsider travel' as 'violent crime and gang activity are common.' The four victims went to Tamaulipas State which is warned as 'do not travel' due to crime and kidnapping.

The State Department warnings can be found here.

CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg says do your research before traveling, know the background and warnings about the location you're going, be situationally aware and use common sense.

"The same common sense you would practice if you were going in Downtown Boston after 10 o'clock at night. It doesn't matter it's basic common sense that prevails," said Greenberg. "Let me put this in some geographic perspective. If there's a riot in Cincinnati is that going to stop you from going to Cleveland?"

The State Department is calling for accountability in the wake of the tragedy.

"It's not for me or for the State Department to be prescriptive but ultimately, we want to see accountability for the violence that has been inflicted on these Americans that tragically led to the death of two of them," said Ned Price, spokesman for the US State Department.

In the long run, travelers say Mexican officials need to do more to make sure tourists are safe while visiting the country.