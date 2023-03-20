Stash's Pizza owner Stavros Papantoniadis to face federal judge on employee abuse charge

Owner of Stash's Pizza chain in Boston accused of abusing employees

Owner of Stash's Pizza chain in Boston accused of abusing employees

Owner of Stash's Pizza chain in Boston accused of abusing employees

BOSTON – The owner of a Boston pizza chain accused of abusing undocumented employees is set to faced a federal judge on Monday.

Police arrested Stavros Papantoniadis last week.

Papantoniadis, of Westwood, is the owner of Stash's Pizza, which currently has locations in Dorchester and Roslindale. He previously operated pizzerias in Norwood, Norwell, Randolph, Weymouth and Wareham.

Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh hands Stash's owner Stavros Papantoniadis an "A" letter grade for restaurant cleanliness CBS Boston

The 47-year-old who goes by "Steve" was arrested and charged with one count of forced labor in federal court on Thursday.

The U.S. attorney's office said Papantoniadis employed an undocumented man for 14 years. During that time, Papantoniadis allegedly threatened to have that man and other employees deported. Prosecutors say Papantoniadis "violently attacked" the victim on multiple occasions.

He allegedly kicked the employee in the genitals, slapped and choked him, and broke the victim's teeth.

Additionally, prosecutors said undocumented employees were underpaid and made to work six or seven days a week for long hours and often without breaks or overtime pay. He's also accused of withholding wages.

Investigators say he also threatened to report workers to immigration officials if they tried to quit.