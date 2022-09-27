Watch CBS News
Bright lights spotted over Mass. were SpaceX satellites, not NASA asteroid mission

BOSTON - Right around the time a space probe crashed into an asteroid for a planetary defense test Monday night, some people in Massachusetts reported seeing strange lights moving quickly through the night sky.

It turns out they were not related to NASA's test mission, but rather a string of Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk's company SpaceX.

The most recent shipment of satellites is intended to connect people in Iran with uncensored access to the internet amid protests. 

