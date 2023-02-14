Starlink SpaceX satellites to be visible over Massachusetts for next few nights

BOSTON - Bright lights spotted over the sky in Massachusetts attracted lots of attention Monday night.

The string of lights that many people saw weren't UFOs - they were Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk's company SpaceX.

"It's really, really cool if you haven't seen them before, but it also can be a bit alarming given what we've seen over the last 10 days," WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff explained, referencing the Chinese spy balloon and other objects shot down by the U.S. military recently.

If you missed the lights on Monday, there are a few more chances to see them streaking across the region.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The constellation of 55 satellites are expected to be visible over Boston Tuesday at 6:32 p.m., Wednesday at 6:46 p.m. and Thursday at 7:02 p.m.