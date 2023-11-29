Residents opposed to plans to close and redevelop Boston gas station Stan Hatoff's

JAMAICA PLAIN - Stan Hatoff's is a beloved institution in Jamaica Plain, possibly at risk of being replaced.

"Seems like this part of Washington Street, the developers keep coming closer and closer to some of the multi-cultural businesses, small businesses," said neighbor Jaime Malzman.

A meeting hosted by the Stony Brook Neighborhood Association in Jamaica Plain discussed the possibility of replacing Stan Hatoff's gas station and the adjacent ACME Autobody shop with new condos, a change neighbors aren't ready for.

"I'm hoping that we don't lose our gas station," said Malzman.

Though, neighbors admit housing is needed. The potential new development will reportedly be a mixed-use building with space for affordable housing.

"Landlord prices are high. I hate to see condos like what happened in the Seaport," said Malzman.

It's a tale as old as time, communities protecting their neighborhood institutions or businesses against redevelopment but it's never for a gas station, so what makes Stan's special?

"Everybody comes here. It's the best priced gas in Boston," said Elizabeth Johnson, who moved to Jamaica Plain just a few years ago and Stan's was a selling point. "I heard about it from my realtor. He said Stan's is right near where we're looking."

According to AAA, the state average for regular gas is $3.39 and for premium $4.32. At Stan Hatoff's on Nov. 29, regular dropped by 14 cents to $3.25 and premium by more than 30 cents.

"There are people who have lived here for decades with their families and building new condos is going to change the fabric of our neighborhood," said Johnson.

WBZ TV did reach out to the development company involved, as well as the city to ask about a potential timeline but did not immediately hear back.