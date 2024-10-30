Teenager in custody after student is stabbed at Fitchburg high school

FITCHBURG - A teenage student was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police said another student was stabbed at a Massachusetts high school, which went into a lockdown that has since been lifted.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at Goodrich Academy in Fitchburg. Police said the student who was stabbed was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

A 15-year-old student was taken into custody and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Police said the stabbing appeared to be targeted and there's no ongoing threat to other students.

No other information was immediately available.