Suspect in custody in connection with stabbing at Abington liquor store

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

ABINGTON - A suspect is under arrest after a stabbing at an Abington liquor store Friday evening.

It happened at around 5 p.m. at Rosie's Liquors on Bedford Street. Police found a 61-year-old man with several stab wounds. Police said he provided a description of his attacker before he was taken to the hospital.

Devon Pelrine, 26, was taken into custody a short time later. He faces several charges, including armed assault to murder.

June 3, 2023

