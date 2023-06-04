Suspect in custody in connection with stabbing at Abington liquor store

Suspect in custody in connection with stabbing at Abington liquor store

Suspect in custody in connection with stabbing at Abington liquor store

ABINGTON - A suspect is under arrest after a stabbing at an Abington liquor store Friday evening.

It happened at around 5 p.m. at Rosie's Liquors on Bedford Street. Police found a 61-year-old man with several stab wounds. Police said he provided a description of his attacker before he was taken to the hospital.

Devon Pelrine, 26, was taken into custody a short time later. He faces several charges, including armed assault to murder.