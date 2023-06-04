Suspect in custody in connection with stabbing at Abington liquor store
ABINGTON - A suspect is under arrest after a stabbing at an Abington liquor store Friday evening.
It happened at around 5 p.m. at Rosie's Liquors on Bedford Street. Police found a 61-year-old man with several stab wounds. Police said he provided a description of his attacker before he was taken to the hospital.
Devon Pelrine, 26, was taken into custody a short time later. He faces several charges, including armed assault to murder.
