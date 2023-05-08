Cambridge choir boys sing for Pope Francis, ride in Popemobile
CAMBRIDGE - A group of choir boys who go to school in Cambridge had the experience of a lifetime recently that included a ride on the Popemobile with Pope Francis.
The Boy Choristers of Saint Paul's Choir School, Harvard Square, were on a 12-day choir tour of Italy. They were personally invited to sing for Francis during his general audience at the Vatican on April 26.
"Six of the boys rode through the crowds of St. Peter's Square with Pope Francis on the famous "Popemobile," the school said.
The boys also got to perform with the Sistine Chapel Choir and visited Saint Peter's Basilica, the grades 3-8 school said.
St. Paul's is the only all-boys Catholic Choir School in the United States.
