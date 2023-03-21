Police searching for mother who abandoned baby boy at Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD - Police are searching for a mother who abandoned her newborn at a home in Springfield over the weekend.

Residents of a home on Entrybrook Drive found the baby outside and called 911. Police believe the baby was abandoned late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

The baby boy was in a car seat wrapped in blankets and had formula and other supplies with him. The baby is now in the hospital doing OK.

Police are searching through surveillance footage taken from cameras in the area where the baby boy was found.

Massachusetts is a "Baby Safe Haven" state, meaning parents can legally surrender a newborn seven days or younger at a hospital police station or fire department without facing any criminal prosecution.

Springfield Police are asking anyone who might know who the mother is to contact them.